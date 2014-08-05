Real Madrid new boy Navas targets trophies

The Costa Rica goalkeeper was introduced as Real's latest signing on Tuesday after joining the European champions from Levante for an undisclosed fee.

Navas, who was outstanding at this year's World Cup, has signed a six-year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side and is determined to make the most of his dream move.

He said: "I'd like to thank God, who has helped me achieve my dream, my boyhood dream, to reach these heights.

"I'd like to thanks Real Madrid for their faith in me.

"I can't wait to get started and to offer my best. I want to give my all and I'm proud to be at biggest club in world, it's great honour to be here.

"I'm over the moon, it's something I've always dreamed about and I will give my all in every training session and every game. I want to help this team to win titles - I will do everything in my power to be a success here."

Navas was due to train with his new team-mates later on Tuesday and will compete with Iker Casillas and Diego Lopez to be Ancelotti's first choice keeper.