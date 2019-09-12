Real Madrid are serious about signing Chelsea's N'Golo Kante – report

The Blues reportedly rejected all interest for Kante out of hand over the summer, as they couldn't face losing another of their key players.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in a €100 million move this summer, but Zinedine Zidane has been a long-time admirer of Kante as well.

Los Blancos may act on that next summer. The Athletic report serious interest from the Spanish giants for summer 2020, while Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims that a gentleman's agreement has been agreed.

However unlikely that my seem at this stage – and it really does – Defensa claim that is a preferential option to buy; meaning Chelsea will inform Real of other incoming bids for the Frenchman, so that they have the chance to match them.

It's thought that Kante remains loyal to Chelsea, and that Real Madrid will respect the Premier League club's position until the season is over.

According to The Athletic's story, however, a Bernabeu source is alleged to have told the outlet that "there is already concern about how the campaign will go".

READ MORE...

Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest foreign goalscorers in Premier League history?

The 10 highest international football goalscorers of all time