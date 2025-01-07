Quiz! Can you name the top 50 overseas scorers in Premier League history?

A Premier League great (but can you name him?)

The Premier League is now more than 32 years old and plenty of world class strikers have graced the division. Many have been English: Harry Kane, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole and a long list of others.

But there have also been some superb imports to the Premier League, so often now the place to be for Europe's top talent.

From nearby France to distant Australia, the list of the top 50 overseas top scorers in England's top flight is certainly diverse.

The players at the top of the list are likely to immediately spring to the mind of any seasoned Premier League fans, with some of the best players in the division's history featuring high up.

Further down things begin to get a little more difficult, and you may be required to scour your memory, perhaps attempt to recall the last Premier League Years episode you watched.

But don't get too lost in nostalgia. You've only got 10 minutes to complete the quiz and name all 50 players.

