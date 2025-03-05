Real Madrid planning another major Bernabeu upgrade after £1.5bn redevelopment has left it TOO SMALL to host 2030 World Cup final

By
published

Real Madrid aren't willing to lose out on hosting the 2030 World Cup final

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Salzburg at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
The Santiago Bernabeu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking to upgrade the Bernabeu just a year after work completed on their £1.5bn redevelopment of the stadium, because it is deemed too small to host a World Cup final.

Over the course of five years between 2019 and 2024, the Bernabeu underwent serious redevelopment, with a retractable roof, steel facade added to the exterior, a 360-degree LED scoreboard screen and an underground greenhouse to store the pitch outside of matchdays all part of the project.

But while Real Madrid's home stadium had a capacity of 81,044 before the renovation works, that figure has since reduced to 78,297, meaning it is no longer eligible to host a World Cup final. With Spain, Portugal and Morocco the joint hosts in 2030, that poses a real issue for Los Blancos and the club's worldwide image.

Real Madrid planning another significant Bernabeu upgrade

UNSPECIFIED: In this computer-generated artists impression provided by Real Madrid, the winning international tender for the new Benabeu Stadium is shown during the presentation of the tender winners and the project details to build a new football stadium at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 31, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Illustration provided by Real Madrid via Getty Images)

The 360-degree LED screen that has been recently installed (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA rules dictate that a World Cup final stadium must have a capacity of at least 80,000. While Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium subverted that requirement in 2018 with its 78,011 capacity, it remianed the largest football venue in Russia and, thus, FIFA's only option.

There's another stadium that could be used for the 2030 showpiece event, however, with Barcelona's Camp Nou set to exceed 100,000 seats when it is finally reopened later this year.

Barcelona Camp Nou renovation 2026

How Camp Nou is expected to look (Image credit: Barcelona/YouTube)

Morocco's Grand Stade Hassan II, meanwhile, is set to become the largest football stadium in world football when it is scheduled to open in 2028, with the 115,000-seater venue located in Benslimane.

That could spell disaster for the Bernabeu's chances of hosting another World Cup final, having seen Italy lift the trophy in 1982 after they beat West Germany 3-1. In order to give the stadium a fighting chance, Real Madrid are therefore planning another upgrade.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid are already in the planning stages of adding more seats to the Bernabeu, which would take its capacity up to 85,000.

While this would still fall short of the two aforementioned 100,000-plus capacity grounds, the report suggests that the positive relationship between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and FIFA president Gianni Infantino could help sway the decision.

11 July 1982 Fifa World Cup Final - Italy v West Germany - Pierre Littbarski of West Germany shields the ball away from Claudio Gentile of Italy. (Photo by Mark Leech/Getty Images)

The Bernabeu hosted the 1982 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's understandable why a club would want their stadium to host the World Cup final, especially when rivals like Barcelona are competing for the same prize, but to invest such a large amount of money to do so seems slightly farcical.

The fact the World Cup final has already been played on two seperate occasions at two venues - the Maracana in Brazil and the Azteca in Mexico - highlights how there is precedence for such an event to take place, though.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United report: Ruben Amorim sack bombshell emerges, with serial winner in talks to replace him
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, speaks with Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Old Trafford on December 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

'Rasmus Hojlund is being destroyed, and it’s also affecting his team-mates. They can see that he’s not enjoying being on the pitch' Former Manchester United star sympathises with striker Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United report: Ruben Amorim sack bombshell emerges, with serial winner in talks to replace him
See more latest
Most Popular
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United report: Ruben Amorim sack bombshell emerges, with serial winner in talks to replace him
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, speaks with Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Old Trafford on December 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
'Rasmus Hojlund is being destroyed, and it’s also affecting his team-mates. They can see that he’s not enjoying being on the pitch' Former Manchester United star sympathises with striker Rasmus Hojlund
ojo
Pass the shades – Adidas has released quite possibly the brightest football boot pack ever seen!
Arsenal target Alexander Isak celebrates scoring for Newcastle
Arsenal report: Alexander Isak transfer update issued ahead of summer window
Natasha Jonas (L) and Lauren Price (R) face off during the Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Unstoppable Press Conference at Dorchester Hotel on January 21, 2025 in London, England.
Who is Natasha Jonas' famous footballing sister?
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League football match between Luton Town and Arsenal at Kenilworth Road in Luton, north of London on December 5, 2023.
Arsenal to sell star for just €5m - giving club '€50m discount': report
Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly participates in the match between PSV and Arsenal at the Philips Stadium for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st leg, season 2024-2025, in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly 'should have walked' against PSV, claims ex-Premier League referee
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window
Liverpool to make 'the next Thierry Henry' their big summer target: report
Enzo Maresca could be preparing to say goodbye to one forward this month
Chelsea ponder yet another Brighton swoop in latest attempt to fix problem position: report
Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season
Liverpool given more bad news over centre-back's contract: report