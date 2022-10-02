Real Madrid president Florentino Perez shuts down Gareth Bale whistles

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez shut down whistles from club members aimed at Gareth Bale during Los Blancos' annual assembly on Sunday and reminded them of the Welsh winger's achievements in his time at the Spanish side.

Perez was thanking the players who left Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and was interrupted when he started speaking about Bale.

"Gareth Bale is a player who arrived in 2013," Perez said.

And after he was briefly cut short by a couple of loud whistles, he added: "Please. And he has formed part of Real Madrid for nine years.

"He has been a fundamental player in many of the great finals that have made us madridistas so happy. Scorer of wonderful and decisive goals, like that overhead kick in the Kyiv final which gave us the 13th [European Cup] and that infinite run to win the Copa del Rey in Valencia [against Barcelona].

"He has 19 trophies in his collection with Real Madrid: five European Cups, three Ligas, four World Club Cups, three European Super Cups, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Supercopas. Thank you Gareth Bale."

Perez then took a moment to applaud the 33-year-old and most of the club members present clapped along with him.

Bale scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Real Madrid, but was often questioned by fans and local media due to his injury record and a perceived lack of commitment at times during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welsh winger is now playing for MLS side Los Angeles FC.