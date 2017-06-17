Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
Marco Asensio's stock continues to rise, with the Real Madrid star producing a sensational performance for Spain Under-21s.
Real Madrid star Marco Asensio wowed with a brilliant hat-trick as Spain's Under-21s thrashed Macedonia 5-0 to open their European Under-21 championship campaign.
Spain recorded an emphatic victory in Gdynia on Saturday, with Asensio – fresh from a breakthrough campaign at club level which saw him score in the Champions League final victory over Juventus – producing an incredible display.
His stunning first goal after 16 minutes saw him find the top-right corner with a magnificent left-footed 30-yard strike, an effort which doubled his side's lead after Saul Niguez's overhead kick had put them ahead.
Gerard Deulofeu's penalty had La Rojita three ahead by half-time, but Asensio ensured the headlines were his by adding two more goals after the break.
2013: Thiago2017: Asensio June 17, 2017
His second on 54 minutes saw him weave into the area before finding the far corner with the aid of a slight deflection.
Asensio's third was even better, the Madrid attacking midfielder picking up the ball inside his own half before beating Igor Aleksovski from 20 yards at the end of a charging run.
Signed from Mallorca for just €3.9million in December 2014, the 21-year-old spent 2015-16 on loan at Espanyol before becoming part of Zinedine Zidane's squad as Los Blancos won LaLiga and the Champions League last term.
Asensio also scored a superb goal on his Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup final over Sevilla last August.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.