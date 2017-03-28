Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is keen for Isco to stay at the club as speculation mounts over the midfielder's future.

Isco has been linked with a shock move to LaLiga champions Barcelona, with his contract expiring at the end of next season and talks over a new deal reported to have stalled.

Compatriots Andres Iniesta and Denis Suarez have welcomed the prospect of Isco moving to Camp Nou, although the 24-year-old claimed this week that rumours of Barca making an offer to his representatives were "invented".

Ramos has praised his team-mate for keeping a level head despite the uncertainty over his future and hopes he will agree to a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We hope Isco stays," Ramos told Deportes Cuatro. "It's better to be at Madrid than to go anywhere else.

"Isco has to look for balance and happiness. He's taking everything in a calm way, putting everything that's being said to one side, and from there he can be happy and play good football."