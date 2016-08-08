Real Madrid without five starters for UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid will be without five star names for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Sevilla on Tuesday.

Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Keylor Navas and Pepe were all first-team regulars last season who were not named in the club's 20-man squad for the match in Trondheim.

Ronaldo's absence as he rests a knee injury picked up at Euro 2016 was known, while Bale, Kroos and Pepe – who were given extended holiday following the tournament – have not recovered enough fitness to play.

Goalkeeper Navas, meanwhile, underwent surgery on an Achilles problem in June and is hoping to be fit for the start of the new LaLiga season, with Kiko Casilla set to deputise.

Karim Benzema, though, was included after battling a hip problem, with the club's only signing – Alvaro Morata – also available.

Real Madrid squad to face Sevilla:

Goalkeepers: Casilla, Yanez and Luca.

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Danilo and Marcelo.

Midfielders: James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Isco, Asensio and Llorente.

Forwards: Benzema, Vazquez, Morata and Mariano.