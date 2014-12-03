Real Madrid's Jese thankful for support

After missing almost nine months due to a right cruciate ligament injury suffered against Schalke in the UEFA Champions League in March, Jese made a goal-scoring return to the pitch as Real routed Cornella 5-0 in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the second half and completed the scoring with 13 minutes remaining to give Real a 9-1 aggregate win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Jese was quick to thank the club, team-mates and fans for their support during his rehabilitation.

"It has been many months of suffering," the Spaniard said afterwards.

"Everyone has helped me a lot, the fans, the president, my team-mates. The fans love me a lot and I love them too.

"You go through a difficult time when you're out, because it's many months away from the pitch. I have to keep on working to improve physically.

"I missed being with the team and scoring goals. I dedicate this to the fans, because they have supported me a lot, and to the doctors and physios."