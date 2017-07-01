Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka's men end skid in MLS

Orlando City snapped a four-match winless streak by overcoming Real Salt Lake 1-0 thanks to Will Johnson in MLS.

A heavy defeat to Chicago Fire and draws with Seattle Sounders, Montreal Impact and the former had Orlando struggling for form.

But Johnson's 17th-minute strike ended Orlando's rut at Rio Tinto Stadium on Friday.

A Kaka free-kick proved troublesome for RSL as Johnson popped up to smash home the rebound against his former team.

HT: 1-0 leading feelin' good at the break: July 1, 2017

With the win, Orlando improved to 29 points – four adrift of third-placed New York City and six behind Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC.

RSL, meanwhile, are second from bottom in the west and five behinds outside of the play-off positions.