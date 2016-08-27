Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado Rapids 1: Movsisyan at the double

Yura Movsisyan scored a double as Real Salt Lake saw off Colorado Rapids 2-1 in an enthralling MLS fixture.

The Armenia international scored in each half as RSL consolidated their spot in the play-offs with the win over Colorado.

The three points moves them up into second in the Western Conference, above the Rapids who have played two fewer games, and two behind leaders FC Dallas.

While RSL only just edged the Rapids in the scoreline, they had several opportunities to wrap up the result and avoid a nervy finish.

It was the Rapids who took the lead in the fifth minute through Shkelzen Gashi, before Movsisyan equalised six minutes before the half-time break.

The 29-year-old then put RSL ahead three minutes into the second period with a stunning top-corner strike from the edge of the area.

GOAAALLLL: Yura with an absolute BOMB to make it 2-1! August 27, 2016

Movsisyan then had the chance to seal his hat-trick via a penalty, but he hit his spot-kick wide of the goal in the 57th minute.

RSL had another chance from a spot-kick to make it 3-1, but Javier Morales had his penalty spectacularly saved by Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Juan Manuel Martinez almost sealed the result in stoppage time, but the Argentinian saw his one-on-one effort fly just wide of the post.

However, RSL managed to hold off some late pressure by the Rapids to seal a valuable win - and the Rocky Mountain Cup - as the post-season approaches.