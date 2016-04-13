'Really happy' Benteke wants to stay at Liverpool

Christian Benteke insists he is "really happy" at Liverpool and wants to stay and fight for his place.

The Belgium striker has failed to live up to expectations at Anfield following his big-money move from Aston Villa last July, starting just 12 Premier League games for the Merseyside club.

Benteke is currently behind Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino in the attacking pecking order of Jurgen Klopp - who replaced the man who signed Benteke, Brendan Rodgers, in October.

West Ham have been heavily linked with a close-season move for Benteke, and it is thought Klopp is open to offers for the 25-year-old.

However, Benteke - sidelined with a knee injury - wants to prove himself worthy of a place in the German's plans for next season.

"Obviously it has not been the best season for me here," he told Liverpool's official matchday programme.

"I haven't played like I want to and that is frustrating but this is part of football.

"I never lose my self-confidence. But when you are not playing regularly you maybe lose a little bit of the speed or pace of the game compared to when you are playing in the side all of the time.

"You are just not as comfortable as when you play every weekend. Your match fitness isn't the same. There is no secret. When things aren't going well you just have to work harder and trust yourself.

"Even though things have not been as I wanted, I'm really happy here.

"Playing for this club is exciting, just like what I thought it would be. Now I want to finish this season well."