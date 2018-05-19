Rebbe to join Huddersfield as sporting director

Huddersfield Town have announced the appointment of Olaf Rebbe as the club's new sporting director.

The 40-year-old will take over at the John Smith's Stadium from June 1, having left a similar position at Wolfsburg last month.

"As sporting director, Rebbe will work closely with head coach David Wagner and report to the board on the recruitment of players and the monitoring of football operations such as scouting, analysis, sports science and medicine," Huddersfield explained in a statement.

"Rebbe will also work closely with academy manager Leigh Bromby to drive the development of the club's youth system in its new form."

Rebbe was sacked by Wolfsburg after 18 months in his role and shortly after the Bundesliga club reportedly failed to name Hannover's Horst Heldt as their new head coach.

Bruno Labbadia's side finished the season third-from-bottom of the table, placing them in a relegation play-off against 2.Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel. They won the first leg 3-1 on Thursday.