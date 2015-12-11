Record-breaking Vardy and Ranieri claim November awards

Jamie Vardy's stellar season continued as the Leicester City striker picked up consecutive Premier League Player of the Month awards, while Claudio Ranieri scooped the manager's accolade.

Vardy took the October award after scoring five times in four matches, and has become just the fifth player to win back-to-back Player of the Month prizes after Robbie Fowler, Dennis Bergkamp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

November saw Vardy net in all three of Leicester's games - his opener in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United setting a new Premier League record of scoring in 11 consecutive matches.

That run came to an end in Leicester's 3-0 win at Swansea City last weekend, but Vardy's season tally of 14 is three more than Romelu Lukaku in second place.

It was a double success for Leicester, who saw Ranieri take the manager's award.

Leicester defeated both Watford and Newcastle, before the draw with United at the end of the month. Last Saturday's win at Swansea saw the club rise to the Premier League's summit, ahead of a meeting with reigning champions - and one of Ranieri's former clubs - Chelsea on Monday.