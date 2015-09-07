Record-chasing Rooney defends England team-mate Kane

Wayne Rooney says he would not be satisfied solely with breaking England's scoring record against Switzerland on Tuesday, while adding his belief that the country should "get behind" team-mate Harry Kane.

The Manchester United and England captain moved level with Bobby Charlton on 49 goals for the national side during Saturday's 6-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over San Marino and could break new ground against Switzerland at Wembley.

With the issue having dominated discussion in recent weeks, Rooney is eager to break the record as soon as possible but added his hope to move past 50.

"Of course it would be nice to do it at Wembley, it's an iconic stadium both in England and around the world so it'd be nice to do it there," explained the 29-year-old.

"Then we can move on and concentrate on the team. That's the most important thing – to try to win the game and finish top.

"If it happens tomorrow then great, but if not it won't concern me.

"I feel I've got a lot of games left to play for England and if I was saying I just wanted 50 goals I'd be lying and disappointed.

"I want to try to score as many goals as possible and I've got plenty of games left to do that.

"Hopefully it'll be more than 50 by the time I've finished playing."

Tottenham striker Kane was also on target at the weekend – scoring his first competitive goal for club or country since May after a breakthrough season last term.

Despite struggling to replicate last season's form, Rooney added: "He's a great player, he had a fantastic season last season and everyone needs to slow down with the criticism or pressure they've tried to put him under.

"You can see the talent he has and we need to get behind him as a country because he's a special player who scores goals.

"The goal against San Marino will give him confidence, he just has to keep doing what he's doing and I'm sure the goals will come."