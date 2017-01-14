Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid's record run
Gareth Bale, who is "feeling better every day" in his rehabilitation from ankle surgery, has been cheered by Real Madrid's unbeaten run.
The Wales international suffered tendon damage during Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win over Sporting CP in November, a problem which required surgery and has led to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The 27-year-old is reported to be on course for a return to action in March and he tweeted a photograph of himself looking upbeat during his recovery.
Bale also praised his team-mates' efforts in setting a new Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten when they came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
He tweeted: "Ankle feeling better everyday, and helped by the boys breaking the Spanish record #40 #Unbeaten."
