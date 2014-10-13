Recovering Can eager to find form at Liverpool

The German midfielder has made just two substitute appeareances for the Premier League club since moving from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the close-season.

Having been hampered by an ankle problem picked up on international duty with Germany's under-21s, the former Bayern Munich man has only been able to demonstrate glimpses of his quality since arriving in England.

However, Can is now making good progress in his recovery and is eager to shine under Brendan Rodgers when he returns to action.

"I've worked a lot on my fitness after the injury and I'm doing fine," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I had a couple of problems in pre-season after I joined the club. Then I had two good games for Germany and I picked up the injury.

"I'll get fit again and I'll be stronger but that's all part and parcel of football. I will definitely fight for the club and try to make sure we win every game, as will my team-mates. I'll give 100 per cent.

"I've got to say [the games against Manchester City and Tottenham] were not my best, because I was struggling a bit with a calf problem in both those games and that meant it was difficult to do everything at a high tempo.

"When I'm fully fit again I'll be able to produce better performances. I'm really convinced of that."