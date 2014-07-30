Redknapp admits interest in Norwich's Fer

Fer, who played for this country at the World Cup, only joined Norwich from FC Twente in July 2013.

However, the 24-year-old was unable to prevent the club from dropping into the Championship as Norwich's three-year stay in the top flight came to an end.

Redknapp is now looking to offer Fer another crack in the Premier League, although he is unsure how close a deal is to completion.

"He's [Fer] a player we like but I don't know where that one is at the moment," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's been ongoing for a while but there are other people as well that we are looking at.

"I think we need a couple of midfield players and we have got other targets we are looking at.

"We need to strengthen in a few positions really to be strong enough to really have a go at it this year."