Redknapp admits interest in Norwich's Fer
QPR manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed his interest in signing Norwich City's Netherlands international Leroy Fer.
Fer, who played for this country at the World Cup, only joined Norwich from FC Twente in July 2013.
However, the 24-year-old was unable to prevent the club from dropping into the Championship as Norwich's three-year stay in the top flight came to an end.
Redknapp is now looking to offer Fer another crack in the Premier League, although he is unsure how close a deal is to completion.
"He's [Fer] a player we like but I don't know where that one is at the moment," he told Sky Sports News.
"It's been ongoing for a while but there are other people as well that we are looking at.
"I think we need a couple of midfield players and we have got other targets we are looking at.
"We need to strengthen in a few positions really to be strong enough to really have a go at it this year."
