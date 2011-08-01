Redknapp admits Spurs chasing Mata

Mata, a member of Spain's World Cup-winning squad last summer, is said to be a target of several Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs.

The Gunners are thought to be leading the chase for the 23-year-old, but Redknapp has revealed his side are looking to beat their North London rivals to the signing of the La Liga star.

"The chairman has been dealing with it," the Spurs boss explained.

"He is a player we like, obviously, so do Arsenal, so do a few other clubs, but where it's all at I don't know.

"He's a player I went and saw when England played Spain Under-21s and I thought he looked fantastic.

"Whether anything happens I wouldn't be sure, the chairman is the only person who has been dealing with those transfers."

Mata has played 172 matches for Valencia since arriving from Real Madrid in 2007, scoring 46 goals.