Redknapp: A billion not enough for Modric

The Croatian playmaker has been in tantalising form for Spurs this season and has played an integral part in the club reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, as well as pushing for a place in next year’s competition.

However, Redknapp is insistent that the 25-year-old, who has most recently been linked with a move to Italy, will not be leaving the club anytime soon.

“I wouldn’t want to sell him for £100 million, not even a billion. He’s the hub of the team," he told Sportske Novosti.

The Spurs manager’s comments have been reiterated by Modric’s agent, Mario Mamic, who has also quelled talk of his client moving to Serie A this summer.

He said: “Juventus and Inter’s interest? These are just rumours. Luke has a contract until 2016 and Tottenham have no plans to sell him.

“He has an excellent relationship with coach [Harry] Redknapp and only signed a contract extension with Spurs last summer.

“Even before he signed for Tottenham [in 2008] there were never any concrete offers from Italy.”

Spurs currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League and will be hoping to bridge the four-point gap on London rivals Chelsea when they face Wigan Atheltic on April 2.

By Laith Al-Hashimi