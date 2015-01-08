Redknapp denies Salah and Sigthorsson moves

Redknapp has already entered the market during the January transfer window to bring West Ham forward Mauro Zarate to Loftus Road on a temporary basis.

The former Tottenham boss has made no secret of his desire to further bolster his squad and reports in the British press suggested he was looking to add Chelsea winger Salah and Ajax striker Sigthorsson - who almost moved to QPR in the close-season - to his ranks.

However, Redknapp insists that those claims are wide of the mark.

"Of course I'd take him [Salah] on loan, but he's not available for loan," he said. "I don't think Chelsea would loan him, I've never asked about him, I wouldn't think we'd get him on loan.

"That was a while we made an approach for him [Sigthorsson], [there is no approach] at the moment, no."

Redknapp also stated that he is aware his tactic of seeking loan deals throughout January is a gamble.

"It's a difficult one, spending big money in January," he added. "We bought players in in the summer, we're looking for loans. It's difficult, you're taking a gamble.

"If you sign Wilfried Bony from Swansea it's not a gamble, you're getting a top-class centre forward but he'll cost you £30 million.

"If you take players on loan there's a question mark, it doesn't matter who they are there's a reason. You don't go 'here's Charlie Austin he has a dozen goals you can have him'.

"You let them out if they're not in the side, or not good enough to get in the team or there's a question mark over them otherwise you wouldn't loan them out."