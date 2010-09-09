Redknapp favourite for England post
By Gregg Davies
Fabio Capello’s confirmation that he will step down as England manager looks set to reignite the betting on his likely successor – despite Capello remaining in the post for another two years.
Paddy Power’s latest betting sees Harry Redknapp as a well backed 3/1 favourite, with the Spurs boss currying favour over the summer following England’s recent flop at the World Cup.
Redknapp is followed in the betting by Martin O’Neill at 11/2 with Roy Hodgson alongside Fabio’s coach Stuart Pearce at 6/1.
Other names in the frame at this early stage look harder to perceive as serious candidates with the likes of Sam Allardyce and David Beckham at 12/1 and Alan Shearer at 20/1.
However should the FA decide to go for the best man for the job again rather than on nationality Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink would surely top their list, currently at 20/1 and 25/1, respectively.
Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Redknapp and Hodgson are the men of the moment following their successful seasons at club level last year and with the FA previously suggesting it will be an Englishman who succeeds Fabio. However a lot can happen in two years and there will be a lot of wheeler-dealing amongst punters before then.”
WALES WAGERS ON JACKETT
Meanwhile Kenny Jackett is the 2/1 favourite to be the next Wales manager after John Toshack resigned on Thursday.
The current Millwall manager, who won h promotion to the Championship last season, has come in from 14/1 in the last 24 hours.
Other names in Paddy Power’s latest odds include Chris Coleman at 10/3 and Brian Flynn at 7/2. These three front-runners are then followed in the betting by legendary names from the Welsh teams of the 90s with Ryan Giggs at 12/1, Dean Saunders at 14/1 and Gary Speed at 18/1.
LATEST INTERNATIONAL MANAGER BETTING
Next England Manager
3/1 Redknapp
11/2 O’Neill
6/1 Hodgson
6/1 Pearce
12/1 Allardyce
12/1 Beckham
18/1 Bruce
20/1 Mourinho
20/1 Shearer
20/1 Venables
25/1 Hiddink
25/1 Hughes
25/1 Wenger
25/1 Rijkaard
25/1 Curbishley
33/1 Moyes
33/1 Klinsmann
33/1 Lippi
66/1 Eriksson
Next Wales Manager
2/1 Jackett
10/3 Coleman
7/2 Flynn
12/1 Giggs
14/1 Saunders
18/1 Speed
20/1 Evans
20/1 Pulis
20/1 Davey
20/1 Trollope
20/1 Hartson
20/1 Pembridge
20/1 Eriksson
20/1 Rush
