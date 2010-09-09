Redknapp favourite for England post

Paddy Power’s latest betting sees Harry Redknapp as a well backed 3/1 favourite, with the Spurs boss currying favour over the summer following England’s recent flop at the World Cup.

Redknapp is followed in the betting by Martin O’Neill at 11/2 with Roy Hodgson alongside Fabio’s coach Stuart Pearce at 6/1.

Other names in the frame at this early stage look harder to perceive as serious candidates with the likes of Sam Allardyce and David Beckham at 12/1 and Alan Shearer at 20/1.

However should the FA decide to go for the best man for the job again rather than on nationality Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink would surely top their list, currently at 20/1 and 25/1, respectively.

Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Redknapp and Hodgson are the men of the moment following their successful seasons at club level last year and with the FA previously suggesting it will be an Englishman who succeeds Fabio. However a lot can happen in two years and there will be a lot of wheeler-dealing amongst punters before then.”

WALES WAGERS ON JACKETT

Meanwhile Kenny Jackett is the 2/1 favourite to be the next Wales manager after John Toshack resigned on Thursday.

The current Millwall manager, who won h promotion to the Championship last season, has come in from 14/1 in the last 24 hours.

Other names in Paddy Power’s latest odds include Chris Coleman at 10/3 and Brian Flynn at 7/2. These three front-runners are then followed in the betting by legendary names from the Welsh teams of the 90s with Ryan Giggs at 12/1, Dean Saunders at 14/1 and Gary Speed at 18/1.

LATEST INTERNATIONAL MANAGER BETTING

Next England Manager

3/1 Redknapp

11/2 O’Neill

6/1 Hodgson

6/1 Pearce

12/1 Allardyce

12/1 Beckham

18/1 Bruce

20/1 Mourinho

20/1 Shearer

20/1 Venables

25/1 Hiddink

25/1 Hughes

25/1 Wenger

25/1 Rijkaard

25/1 Curbishley

33/1 Moyes

33/1 Klinsmann

33/1 Lippi

66/1 Eriksson

Next Wales Manager

2/1 Jackett

10/3 Coleman

7/2 Flynn

12/1 Giggs

14/1 Saunders

18/1 Speed

20/1 Evans

20/1 Pulis

20/1 Davey

20/1 Trollope

20/1 Hartson

20/1 Pembridge

20/1 Eriksson

20/1 Rush

