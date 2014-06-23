Redknapp refuses to name England 'shirkers'

The QPR manager revealed on Sunday that "two or three" England internationals from his Spurs days did not want to play for their country during his time at White Hart Lane, a suggestion that irked Gerrard.

Gerrard, England's captain at the FIFA World Cup, implored Redknapp to name who these players are to "embarrass" them.

But the 67-year-old told the Daily Mail: "I understand Steven's concern but I don't want to get into naming names because it wouldn't be fair to the players.



"Every Premier League manager past and present knows what I'm talking about, probably even (England coach) Roy Hodgson. But sadly this attitude is not unusual these days.



"You've only got to look at how many players pull out of an international game on Tuesday and Wednesday then are running about for their clubs the next Saturday to see that this is a very real issue."