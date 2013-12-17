Redknapp reluctant to take Taarabt back

Midfielder Taarabt moved across London on a season-long loan following QPR's relegation from the Premier League but he has not been a regular at Craven Cottage.

Since Rene Meulensteen replaced Martin Jol at Fulham, Taarabt was an unused substitute in the defeat against Tottenham and he failed to make the bench at Everton last weekend.

The 24-year-old' playmaker's future at the club appears to be uncertain, but Redknapp does not expect to see him return to Loftus Road until the end of his loan spell.



"I've heard that they (Fulham) do want him out. Let's see what happens," he said.

"I'm not desperate. Players who wanted to leave in the summer because we got relegated - good luck to them at their new clubs.

"I've not even thought about Adel. He's at Fulham as far as I'm concerned and Fulham are in trouble but he's still not playing, which must be disappointing."