Redknapp reportedly aware of players betting on games

Harry Redknapp has been filmed allegedly admitting he discovered his players had breached Football Association regulations by betting on one of their own games.

The former Tottenham and West Ham manager was recorded by undercover reporters from The Telegraph supposedly discussing an instance in which his players had a spread bet on the final score.

One of Redknapp's players is said to have told an agent to "re-mortgage your house" because of the favourable odds. The same agent is reported to have claimed the opposing team also placed bets on the match in question.

Players are prohibited by FA rules from betting on games in which they are involved and, by allegedly not bringing the issue to the attention of English football's governing body, Redknapp would also be in breach of the regulations.

However, there is no suggestion of criminality on the part of Redknapp or that he had awareness of the opposition placing money on the result or his own team betting on the contest prior to kick-off.

In the meeting with the undercover reporters, which is claimed to have taken place in June, Redknapp is said to have confirmed his interest in being involved if a fictitious Far East firm purchased a Championship club.

The 69-year-old reportedly also said he would still be interested if the firm went for the option of third-party ownership of players and transferring them into England.

Earlier this week Sam Allardyce's tenure as England manager ended after just 67 days following alleged remarks he made in a video recorded by undercover reporters offering advice on how to circumvent rules on transfers.

QPR manager Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has denied any wrongdoing after allegations he negotiated a £55,000 fee to serve as a sports ambassador for a company that wanted to sell players to his club, while Barnsley assistant Tommy Wright was sacked following reports he took a £5,000 payment to place players in the Championship club.