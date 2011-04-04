Redknapp reveals Arsenal ambition

The 64-year-old has established himself with Spurs in recent seasons as arguably the most talented English manager of his generation.

Having gained qualification for the Champions League last year, Redknapp has guided Spurs to the quarter-finals of the competition this time around – even outshining North London neighbours Arsenal, who bowed out to Barcelona.

But despite the success and acclaim which has come his way at White Hart Lane, Redknapp stated in an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo back in 2003 that one of his biggest regrets in management was the fact he had never been offered the chance to take the helm at Arsenal, after supporting the Gunners as a boy.

“I was a big Arsenal supporter as a kid,” he said. “My dad was a mad Gooner and I always went with him.

“We were Arsenal fanatics. Great club, Arsenal - I'd love to have got hold of them.”

But better news for Spurs – and possibly England – is that the 64-year-old is not considering retirement any time soon, as he enjoys life in football so much he could never content himself with becoming a spectator.

“I don't want to think about retirement. I reckon I'll get bored if I retire,” he said.

“I could even do a Bobby Robson - I want a knighthood!

“I got fed up when I was out of the game so all the while there's a job somewhere I'll probably be around.”

By Liam Twomey