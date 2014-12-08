Redknapp targets striker signing in January

Redknapp will be without leading scorer Charlie Austin for the trip to Everton next Monday after he was sent off during Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley at Loftus Road.

Austin scored the second goal in QPR's all-important win against their fellow strugglers, but his suspension leaves Redknapp with a problem up front.

The QPR boss has been linked with LA Galaxy striker Robbie Keane after the Republic of Ireland international ended his domestic campaign by firing the winning goal in his side's MLS Cup success on Sunday.

And Redknapp, who is also reportedly interesting in signing Toronto FC's Jermain Defoe, is focused on bringing in a striker during the window.

Asked whether the attacking ranks were a priority, Redknapp told reporters: "For sure.

"Bobby [Zamora] had to come off, [he] started to get cramp and the little boy [Eduardo] Vargas looked a bit tired at times, he's had a baby and looks like he hasn't quite got the spring in his step he had a few weeks ago.

"So I ended up sticking Niko Kranjcar up there on his own when Charlie got sent off.

"Niko gets hold of the ball - he can play up there at a pinch - but he's not a striker. You've got to have four or five strikers in the Premier League."