Redknapp tips big future for Liverpool youngster Smith

Jordan coach Harry Redknapp heaped praise on Australia full-back Brad Smith, claiming the Liverpool youngster has a big future at Anfield.

Speaking at the official news conference ahead of Tuesday's AFC World Cup qualifier in Sydney, Redknapp was at his charismatic best as he talked up his side's chances of pulling off a shock win.

Redknapp also singled out 21-year-old Smith, who made his debut for Liverpool in December, after he was left impressed by what the Socceroos produced in their 7-0 drubbing of Tajikistan last week.

"They are a threat. The full-backs get forward, I was impressed the other night the boy [Brad] Smith," the former Tottenham boss told reporters on Monday.

"I think is going to be a big player for Liverpool in the future.

"They have a bit of pace in their team as well. They are a dangerous team, there's no doubt about that but I think we're a good team as well."

Redknapp, whose contract expires following the match at Allianz Stadium, added: "We know it's going to be a tough game but I feel we have a very good group of players.

"I've been very impressed with the players since I've been here.

"How do we win? We have to get our heads in front at some stage of the game. The first 20 minutes are going to be important.

"We have to start well because they will come strong at the start.

"It's important we stay in the game, get a foothold in the game and then take our chances when we get them."

While admitting Jordan's 2-0 win over the Socceroos in October was a huge result for the nation, Redknapp believes it will have little influence on how Tuesday's clash will play out, with Australia two points clear in Group B.

Redknapp said his objective since taking the reins has been about instilling belief in his squad that they can match it against any nation in the world, following their 8-0 rout of Bangladesh last time out.

"We showed great belief against Bangladesh…we know this is a much tougher task but everything in life is about confidence," he said.

"When I came over I had no idea about Jordan football and how good they were. When I arrived I had an open mind and I was surprised by the standard. It's much higher than I expected. We are underdogs but we're underdogs with a real fighting chance."