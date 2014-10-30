Redknapp unconcerned over Ferdinand conduct

The QPR defender received a three-match suspension and £25,000 fine, open to appeal, on Wednesday for the as yet unspecified tweet.

The sanction will see the 35-year-old miss matches against Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United if upheld.

Although losing the experienced defender is a blow for Redknapp, the QPR boss has no issues over the way Ferdinand behaves both on and off the pitch.

"We've not seen the report from the FA so we can't really comment on it, to understand what he has done," Redknapp told a media conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"I'll have to sit down with chief executive Philip Beard and chairman Tony Fernandes and talk about the possibility of an appeal when we have the report.

"Rio does know how to behave off the pitch. There are not many professionals better than Rio. But I am not in position to talk about it, because I have not seen any details.

"Rio understands there is competition for his place. He is out on the training ground first every day, he is vocal in the dressing room. He is a top guy and understands that he has to wait his turn."