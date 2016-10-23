Redmond expected City to give up chances

Nathan Redmond says Southampton expected Manchester City's defence to give up chances in their 1-1 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side went behind in the first half when John Stones' poor pass allowed Redmond to round Claudio Bravo and finish, though substitute Kelechi Iheanacho rescued a point after half-time.

The result takes City back to the top of the table, above Arsenal and Liverpool on goal difference, but Guardiola has now failed to celebrate a win in five matches for the first time since 2009, when he was at Barcelona.

And Redmond said Southampton were waiting for City's back three of Stones, Aleksandar Kolarov and the returning Vincent Kompany to make a mistake at some stage.

"From watching them in preparation we knew they would give us chances, they only play three at the back," he told Sky Sports. "I was anticipating it and it was it just about keeping a cool head and putting the chance away.

"We take a positive from it, we wanted at least a point. With our mentality, we wanted three points, and even if we draw we're sometimes frustrated.

"But we've got good form in the league at the moment, so we'll take the point and move forward."

The draw allowed Southampton to climb above Watford into eighth in the table, with 13 points from nine games.