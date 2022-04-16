Reece Cole and Nikolay Todorov climb off bench to fire Dunfermline to late win

Substitutes Reece Cole and Nikolay Todorov came off the bench to fire Dunfermline to a 2-1 comeback victory over Ayr.

Trailing to Aaron Muirhead’s first-half penalty, the Pars scored twice in the final 11 minutes to bank three cinch Championship points.

The visitors took the lead 10 minutes before the break when Muirhead struck from 12 yards after Tomi Adeloye had been fouled by Coll Donaldson.

Kevin O’Hara fired across the face of goal 10 minutes after the restart as Dunfermline went in search of an equaliser, but his side was back on level terms in the 79th minute when Cole dispatched a free-kick.

And they snatched victory seven minutes later when Todorov scored from outside the box before Pars Steven Lawless nearly added a third when he struck the post in stoppage time.