Referee apologises for Bayern penalty after Vidal dive

The referee who gave Bayern Munich a spot-kick in their DFB-Pokal semi-final with Werder Bremen has said sorry for his decision.

Bayern were leading 1-0 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday when, with 20 minutes remaining, Arturo Vidal took an exaggerated fall following a challenge from Janek Sternberg.

Match official Tobias Stieler pointed to the spot, although replays showed there to have been no contact as Sternberg slid in.

Thomas Muller duly converted from 12 yards to double his and Bayern's tally, as the Bundesliga champions progressed to the final where they will face Hertha Berlin or Borussia Dortmund.

Vidal, Bayern head coach Pep Guardiola and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge all conceded afterwards it had not been a penalty, and Stieler subsequently apologised for his decision.

"It happened so quickly and I was in a good position," he told Kicker. "I saw contact, but there wasn't any. I'm sorry."