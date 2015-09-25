Reims 1 Lille 0: N'gog fires hosts up to third

Reims moved up to third in Ligue 1 as a second-half goal from David N'gog saw them clinch a 1-0 victory over Lille on Friday.

Former Liverpool striker N'gog nodded home Frederic Bulot's cross from close range to break the deadlock after 56 minutes at Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

N'Gog had missed a penalty for the hosts in the first half, Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan sparing the blushes of team-mate Djibril Sidibe after he had fouled Nicolas de Preville in the area.

Lille's best chance came in the opening minutes of the contest, Eric Bautheac's well-struck volley from the edge of the area hitting the post and staying out. Junior Tallo was first to the rebound but was unable to keep his effort down.

Reims now go above Lyon and Rennes, and behind only Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne, in the standings.

Lille, meanwhile, remain in 13th place in the table and they have now scored just two goals in seven Ligue 1 fixtures this season.