Reims 1 Marseille 0: Post-Bielsa era starts with defeat

Marseille started life after Marcelo Bielsa with a disappointing 1-0 Ligue 1 loss at Reims on Sunday.

Bielsa announced his resignation as head coach in a post-match news conference in the aftermath of Marseille's 1-0 loss to Caen in their Ligue 1 opener last week, with president Vincent Labrune saying he was left 'dumbfounded' by the decision.

And there was more disappointment at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, as Hamari Traore scored the only goal with a superb 25-yard drive that nestled in the bottom left-hand corner in the 14th minute.

Steve Mandanda made a good save to deny David N'Gog to prevent Reims increasing their lead, but Marseille's misery was compounded when Jacques-Alaixys Romao was sent off for a second bookable offence with 16 minutes remaining.