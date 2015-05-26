Reims retain Guegan on one-year deal

Olivier Guegan has signed a one-year deal as permanent head coach of Ligue 1 outfit Reims.

Guegan was assistant to Jean-Luc Vasseur, who was sacked with seven games of the season to play as the club looked in danger of relegation.

Appointed on an interim basis, Guegan won three of those remaining matches, which proved enough to secure a 15th-place finish and another season of Ligue 1 football.

"Stade de Reims announces the extension of Olivier Guegan's contract as coach of the first team for next season," a statement read.

"I am very happy to continue the adventure with the objective to sustain the club in Ligue 1," Guegan said.

"I wish to acknowledge the work of the staff, which I would like to support me next season."