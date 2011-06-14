Reina undergoes hernia surgery

The Spanish international, who played every minute of his club’s Premier League campaign last season, underwent the procedure in Munich last Thursday, having been accompanied to Germany by Liverpool club doctor, Juan Jose Garcia Cota.

Despite discovering the problem during the season, the medical team at Anfield opted to schedule the surgery for the end of the campaign, after the keeper had returned from international duty.

The operation was performed by renowned hernia specialist Dr Ulrike Muschaweck, who has previously operated on Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given.

Reina, currently on holiday with his family in Ibiza, should be back with the Liverpool squad early next month after deciding against a move away from Merseyside.

By Vithushan Ehantharajah