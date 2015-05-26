Relegated Almeria to be deducted three points

Almeria will have three points deducted from their 2014-15 tally, having withdrawn an appeal against the punishment following their relegation from La Liga.

FIFA had imposed the sanction on the Andalusian club over their late payment to Danish club Aalborg in the 2011 signing of Michael Jakobsen, who no longer plays for Almeria.

Almeria needed a win in their final match of the season to have a chance of staying in La Liga, however they were beaten 3-2 by Valencia to confirm their relegation.