Relegation candidates Burnley sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche
By PA Staff published
Relegation-threatened Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche.
The decision comes with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season.
Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 15, 2022
A statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.”
