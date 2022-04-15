Relegation candidates Burnley sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche

Relegation-threatened Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche.

The decision comes with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season.

A statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.”