Remembered: When Frank Lampard rang into LBC radio, gave presenter more than he bargained for

Lampard, who has announced his retirement from football aged 38, called into O'Brien's LBC show in April 2009 after the radio host commented on newspaper reports that his former partner and the mother of his children, Elen Rivas, had accused him of being "heartless" by making them move to a small flat while he enjoyed a batchelor lifestyle in their old house.

As emotions ran high, Lampard clearly had plenty to say. In his 2013 One-on-One career reflective with FourFourTwo, Chelsea's record goalscorer admitted he couldn't sit back and listen while O'Brien talked about his private life.

"I have never spoken to him since," Lampard told FFT. "It comes with the territory in football that you get some intrusion into your private life, but I couldn’t accept anyone talking about my family and my kids. I have a good conscience on that.

"So when someone was saying I wasn’t around and not looking after my kids I had to ring in the show. I know Jamie Carragher phoned into Talksport, and it is good to do that, because it challenges people’s perceptions."

