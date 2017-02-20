Remembered! When Tony Hibbert scored his only Everton goal, prompted pitch invasion

Hibbert, the one-club legend who made a remarkable 328 appearances for Everton, scored his only goal in his own testimonial match – a 4-1 win over AEK Athens in 2012.

Hibbert’s free-kick, which barely made it over the line, caused so much hysteria that it led to a full-blown pitch invasion. And who can blame them? He'd been at the club since 1990.

All hail King Tony!

| Happy 36th Birthday to Tony Hibbert. Have a great day, Hibbo! #COYBpic.twitter.com/V9LrS2SlHI

— Everton (@Everton) February 20, 2017

