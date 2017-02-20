Video: Vietnamese team stop playing in protest over soft penalty, gift goals to opposition
A Vietnamese top-flight match ended in bizarre fashion on Sunday as the away side aired their grievances in bizarre fashion.
The game between Ho Chi Minh City and Long An was level at 2-2... but with the clash coming to a close, Ho Chi Minh were awarded a dubious penalty.
In protest, Long An – who are currently bottom of the V-League – simply stopped playing altogether.
Goalkeeper Nguyen Minh Nhut turned his back when the penalty was struck, gifting Ho Chi Minh a third net-rippler.
The mass sulk would continue, and their opponents walked in another two unobstructed goals. In the 93rd minute, the referee finally brought the match to an end at 5-2.
4:45 for the start of sulking
Those who've experienced taking a commanding lead in an online FIFA 17 match and see their fuming opponent leave the controller alone will know exactly what this is like.
