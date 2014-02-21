Remy eager to give Newcastle fans cheer

Remy, signed on a season-long loan from QPR in August, has been one of Newcastle's standout players this season, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances for the club.

The France striker's form had helped put Newcastle in contention for a place in the top six at one stage, however, the former Lyon and Marseille man has scored just once since the turn of year, a barren run that has coincided with a dramatic slump from Alan Pardew's men.

Newcastle have won just one of their last nine games, with the sale of midfielder Yohan Cabaye to Paris Saint-Germain late last month only increasing the gloom among supporters.

But Remy - set to return from a three-match suspension against Aston Villa on Sunday - has pleaded with the fans to stick with the team.

"It's normal that they are frustrated," Remy told the Shields Gazette.

"They want us to win every game. We want this as well. I want to say to keep going and support the team like they have done since the beginning of the season.

"We're are going to do the best for them until the end of the season. We train hard at the training ground.

"There is no reason why we can't get good results in the future. Everybody wants to get a good result. When we work hard, we get results.

"We can't be worried about the future. We just want to do our jobs."

With captain Fabricio Coloccini and midfielder Cheick Tiote also in contention for a return to action on Sunday following injury problems, Remy is hopeful that Newcastle can complete a double over struggling Villa, having won 2-1 at Villa Park in September.

"We all know that there will be big pressure for this game," he added.

"We know that we have still got big quality in the team, even though we have lost an important player (Cabaye).

"We are going to have all the players back (from injury), so I think it's an important game for us.

"For the confidence, it's important to get back to winning games."