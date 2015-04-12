Remy sidelined with muscle injury

The extent of the issue is not yet known, but any prolonged period of absence will cause a further headache for manager Jose Mourinho, who is already without top scorer Diego Costa - sidelined for four matches with a hamstring problem.

Remy's injury, sustained in training on Saturday, leaves 37-year-old Didier Drogba as the only recognised striker in the Chelsea squad.

Drogba has played a full 90 minutes just once in the Premier League so far this season.

"We never cry, we never complain, we just concentrate on the people that are on the pitch," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"We trust him [Drogba] and today we forget Diego and we forget Remy."