Renard: Mayuka critical to Sochaux's survival

Renard was recently appointed coach of the struggling French club and has been reunited with Mayuka, who was part of French coach's Zambian squad which won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The pair are now hoping to have more success together by helping Sochaux turn their current struggles around to avoid the drop.

While Sochaux have yet to win in the five games since Renard has taken the reins, the manager believes Mayuka's talent will ensure they will get out of the mire.

"He (Mayuka) will save Sochaux this season," Renard said of the 23-year-old striker, who is on-loan in France from Southampton.

Mayuka added: "Once we get the first win under him we will be up and running.

"My main goal was for me to play more games, for me to do what I can do, score more goals, help the team.

"The more games that I play the more I become sharper and sharper."

Asked why he believes Renard could be the man to ensure one of France's traditional clubs remains in Ligue 1, Mayuka said: "One thing I love about him, as much as he can shout, as much as he can talk, he wants winners on the pitch.

"He wants people who work extremely hard, who give everything for the team."