Renato Sanches is a beast - Hummels

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has hailed Renato Sanches' physical strength and is confident the Portugal international will prove to be a great signing for the Bundesliga champions.

The 18-year-old has been one of the stars of Euro 2016, helping his nation to the final against France on Sunday and Hummels cannot wait to play alongside the midfielder at Bayern in 2016-17.

"Anybody who has seen Renato Sanches in action at Euro 2016 will have realised that he is a great player," Hummels was quoted as saying by Record.

"He is a beast physically. He is very fast and strong. He is a real box-to-box midfielder.

"I cannot wait to team up with him at Bayern. He will be a great addition to the team and is going to give us a huge boost next term.

"I wish him all the best in the final, just like I wish [fellow Bayern Munich youngster] Kingsley Coman all the best, too."