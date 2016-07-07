Renato Sanches keen to become key figure at Bayern

Renato Sanches wants to become an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich side and has his eye on immediate success with the Bundesliga champions.

The 18-year-old earned himself a big-money move to Bayern last month following his fine performances at Benfica in the previous campaign.

He has further enhanced his reputation with some impressive displays for Portugal at Euro 2016, playing every game for Fernando Santos' finalists.

Sanches is determined to have a similar impact for Bayern and the 18-year-old told Sport Bild: "I am looking forward to Bayern. And Bayern should be looking forward to me.

"I have some big objectives. I want to win titles with Bayern. I want to help my new team to success right away.

"I am proud that I will soon be playing for Bayern, a club with a huge tradition in Europe.

"I want to keep doing at Bayern what I did at Benfica. I was a key player at Benfica. "