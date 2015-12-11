Rennes 1 Caen 1: Ben Youssef rescues point for 10-man visitors

Syam Ben Youssef's late leveller underlined high-flying Caen's resilience as they fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Rennes despite having Emmanuel Imorou sent off.

The defender saw red in the first half after denying Giovanni Sio an opportunity to run through on goal, with Juan Quintero handing the hosts the lead just past the hour mark.

But Ben Youssef hit back to extend Rennes' winless run to five matches.

The opening goal owed much to poor goalkeeping from Remy Vercoutre, who let Quintero's deflected shot squeeze through his legs.

It was centre-back Ben Youssef who had the final say, though, slamming home from six yards after the hosts failed to deal with a corner 11 minutes from time.

Caen remain third, while Rennes sit ninth.