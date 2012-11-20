Rennes lose M'Vila with torn knee injury

"Yann M'Vila went for an examination this morning which showed he has torn his right knee external ligament," the club said on their website.

"The length of his absence has not been defined yet."

The 22-year-old M'Vila had started his second league game in a row at PSG since returning from a brief suspension his club had imposed after an unauthorised night out with four other players while on under-21 duty.

The club lifted their sanction shortly before the French federation banned M'Vila from all the national teams until June 30, 2014. He has appealed against the ruling.

Rennes are seventh in the league table, three points behind leaders Olympique Lyon, after they defeated PSG 2-1 with nine men.