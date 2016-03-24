Reported City target Laporte injured for France Under-21s

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has suffered what appeared to be a nasty leg injury while playing for France Under-21s.

Laporte, linked heavily with a close-season move to Premier League side Manchester City, went down in a tackle in Thursday's contest against Scotland.

His right leg appeared to get caught before he was taken from the field on a stretcher.

Laporte, who has featured regularly for Bilbao for the past three seasons, was reportedly set to be Pep Guardiola's first signing at City.

His injury may throw that move into doubt, while his chances of appearing at Euro 2016 for the hosts are likely to be slim.