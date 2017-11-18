Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement

Second-bottom Swansea City need to find a way to "grind out" a win, but improved results are not far away according to head coach Paul Clement.

A 2-0 loss at Burnley on Saturday left the Swans three points off the bottom of the table and two points from safety after the in-form Clarets inflicted a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games on Clement's men.

First-half goals from Jack Cork - who left Swansea for Burnley in July - and Ashley Barnes set up a comfortable home win for Sean Dyche's side, who remain joint-fifth in the table.

But even though Swansea did not record a shot on target until the 95th minute and leading goalscorer Tammy Abraham left the field on a stretcher with a back injury, Clement is determined to stay positive for his side.

"We had a bright start but when we conceded the first goal it affected our confidence," Clement said. "Our confidence is clearly on a downward spiral.

"Burnley are very good at making you make errors and capitalising on them. We have to find a way to break that because, as a team, we are capable of more.

"We are playing under our potential and I have to find a way to break this cycle. We have to find a way to grind out a win and get the best out of our players.

"We're not getting the results at the moment but they're not far away and I see no reason why those results won't come against Bournemouth next week."

Of Abraham's injury - the new England international playing through obvious pain before being substituted late in the game - Clement added: "He's hurt his back. I don't know how bad it is, but we'll find out in a couple of days."

Victory for Burnley made it three successive clean sheets for goalkeeper Nick Pope, with a third straight top-flight win making it the first time the Clarets have collected nine points out of nine in the Premier League era.

But Sean Dyche, typically, is keeping his feet on the ground, even though his versatile team are level with Liverpool and Arsenal and a single point outside the Champions League places.

"Today just told us we can find different ways to win," Dyche said. "The first goal came from our keeper, working our way down the field to score. The second one was from a great press.

"We played pockets of fantastic football to see the game through. There's a lot of good signs so far. My way of managing is giving the best way to win. It's a very long season, but I'm pleased with the start.

"I believe in what we do. I believe in the unity of the players and we'll take on all challenges as it comes to us. It's a tough division. Every game is a big challenge for us, so we'll focus on each game as it comes."